Otsego’s defense stymies Allegan in girls’ hoops

The trio of Kaelyn Arlington, Ambreanna Powell and Mattison Rayman led the offensive charge for the Otsego girls’ basketball team in its makeup game against Wolverine Conference North rival Allegan on Monday, Feb. 4.

The trio of Kristen Brylowksi, Lauren Nieboer and Regan Berg did the same on the defensive end.

The result was a 49-13 win over the Tigers that kept the Bulldogs unbeaten in divisional play.

Allegan was unable to score more than five points in any quarter against the stifling Otsego defensive pressure.

“We were really relentless on defense tonight,” Otsego coach Tony Koshar said. “Kristen, Lauren and Regan led the way for us by being really active throughout the entire game.”

Brylowski finished with game-topping five steals.

On the offensive end, Arlington, Powell and Rayman combined for 31 points. That included 11 each from Arlington and Powell, with Rayman going for nine.

Rayman also had team highs of seven rebounds and two blocks.

“Offensively, Kaelyn was really strong tonight despite battling some foul trouble,” Koshar said. “She’s a third-year varsity player and this was her second straight game in double figures.”

Given its solid play on both ends of the court, Otsego jumped out to a 14-3 lead after one quarter. A 16-5 edge in the second quarter increased that lead to 30-8 at halftime.

Powell played a big role in the strong second-quarter showing for the Bulldogs, knocking down three 3-pointers to account for nine of her points.

“Ambreanna was pivotal when we pulled away in the second quarter,” Koshar said.

Allegan, meanwhile, was again playing without the services of the injured Alison Bishop, who leads the team in scoring.

Her absence meant other players had to try to fill some unfamiliar roles for coach Josh Holman.

“Our girls fought hard and I am extremely proud of their effort tonight,” Holman said. “Although the final score wasn’t what we want it to be, I don’t find it to be indicative of how the girls played tonight and how hard they fought.

“Many girls were asked to play out of position and step up and do things that they aren’t normally required to do. I believe the girls stepped up and answered the call against a very quality opponent in Otsego.”

Annika Hansen paced Allegan offensively, going for seven points. She also snagged a game-best 13 rebounds to go with a pair of steals.

Kaitlyn Fulton and Kayla Church each added two points in the loss.

