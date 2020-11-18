Turnovers hurt Hamilton in gridiron loss to South Christian
November 18, 2020 - 19:22
By:
By Jason Wesseldyk Sports Editor
KENTWOOD—Friday the 13th has a reputation for being an unlucky day.
Apparently someone forgot to share that big of news with Grand Rapids South Christian quarterback Jake DeHaan.
DeHaan threw for seven touchdown passes in the Sailors’ Division 4 district final against Hamilton, thereby bringing the Hawkeyes’ season to an end at 4-5.
South Christian, which improved to 8-1 and
