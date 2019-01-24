Tigers post comeback win over Indians

There are probably times when Allegan girls’ basketball coach Josh Holman feels like he’s on a roller-coaster ride during his team’s games.

And understandably so.

“We tend to come out a little slow in the first quarter and then play better in the second quarter,” Holman said. “Then we come out a little slow in the third quarter and play better in the fourth quarter.”

That pattern held true once again when the Tigers hosted Saugatuck in a non-conference game on Tuesday, Jan 15.

Fortunately for Holman and his players, Allegan did enough in the second and fourth quarters to come away with the 43-37 win.

“For us, it’s a matter of consistency,” Holman said. “We’re still trying to find that right now. It’s not about effort. The girls are out there working hard. We just need to find a way to put together four solid quarters of basketball.”

Youth has played a role in the Tigers’ battle with inconsistency.

“We’re a young team,” Holman said. “We have two sophomores and a freshman who play in addition to other girls who are playing varsity basketball for the first time. So, there’s going to be a learning curve.”

As she often does, Alison Bishop provided a much-needed boost for Allegan.

A junior in her third season on the varsity squad, Bishop scored 11 of her game-best 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers overcame a 29-28 deficit heading to the final frame.

“Alison is our go-to player and she came up big for us,” Holman said. “The thing about Alison is sometimes she can be a little too unselfish. I know that sounds weird, but there are times we need her to be more aggressive and really take over a game. I thought she did that in the fourth quarter.”

After Saugatuck’s Emma Walker opened the fourth quarter with a basket to push the Indians’ lead to 31-28, Bishop responded with a 3-pointer on Allegan’s next possession to knot the score at 31-31. Fifty seconds later, she connected on another triple to give the Tigers the 34-31 edge.

Saugatuck managed to tie the score at 35-35 on a pair of free throws from Maddie Moore. But the Tigers responded with an 8-0 run—which featured four points from Bishop along with two each from McKenzie Burmeister and McKennah Burmeister—to go up for good.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Saugatuck.

“We came in playing our best basketball of the season and I had a good feeling about this game,” Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali said. “But we just didn’t play as well as we needed to. We had too many turnovers and didn’t execute like we needed to.”

The game started well enough for Saugatuck, which didn’t allow Allegan to score until late in the first quarter. But a strong second quarter had the Tigers leading 21-13 at halftime.

A 16-7 third-quarter advantage for the Indians—including nine points from Moore—gave Saugatuck the 29-28 edge after three quarters.

McKennah Burmeister finished with 10 points to join Bishop in double figures. Moore led Saugatuck with 15 points, followed by Erin Stannis with eight.

