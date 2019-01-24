Shorthanded Tigers come up short against Sturgis

Gabe Harlan put together a strong showing for the Allegan boys’ swim team in its Southwest and Central Michigan Swim League meet at Sturgis on Thursday, Jan. 17.

Harlan won a pair of individual events and was part of the winning 400-yard relay team.

Their performance wasn’t enough, however, as a shorthanded Allegan squad that was competing without some key contributors dropped the 96-83 decision.

Harlan’s individual wins came in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:13.71 and the 500 free with a time of 6:11.21. He teamed with Kyle Baker, Collin Childs and Mitchell Rife to win the 400 free relay with a time of 3:59.

Baker claimed the top spot in the 100 free (56.9) to account for the other event win for the Tigers.

