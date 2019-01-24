Saugatuck shakes off slow start to cruise past Blackhawks

The Fennville girls’ basketball team came out of the dressing room on fire in jumping out to a 7-2 lead on host Saugatuck in the Friday, Jan. 18, matchup between the teams.

“We thought this was a game we could win,” said Blackhawks’ second-year coach Chip Nightingale.

However, the Indians had other ideas as they stormed back for the 54-35 conference win against Fennville.

“We started to play like we expected to play right from the beginning,” said veteran Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali.

The Indians never trailed after Madelyn Moore tied the game at 8-8 on a put-back bucket. A triple to close out the first stanza by Erin Stannis put the Indians up for good at 11-8.

Stannis ended up tying Fennville sharpshooter Coryne Howard for game-high scoring honors with 16 points.

“(Stannis) had a very good game,” Tringali said.

Nine of Stannis’ 16 points came in the first half, which ended with Saugatuck leading by a 23-14 margin.

Nightingale was happy to see the 16-points Howard scored and the 14 drained by Danielle Davis, but…

“We need to get some other girls scoring,” Nightingale said.

The loss dropped the Blackhawks, who started out the season by winning four of their first six games, to one game under .500 at 4-5.

“This is our third loss in a row,” said Nightingale. “But our goals haven’t changed. It’s still to win district. We just have to find a way to get back to playing like we were earlier in the reason.”

Saugatuck took a 11-point lead of 38-27 into the final period.

Tringali was pleased with the overall game his team played in front the large crowd that nearly filled the Saugatuck gymnasium.

“We played well and didn’t panic,” he said.

The Indians have won four of their last five games to move their record to 4-5.

“For the most part we played tonight with composure,” Tringali said.

Besides the strong play of Stannis, Saugatuck also received strong offensive contributions from Zoe Myers (12 points), Emma Walker (10 points), Moore (nine points) and Karris Moerler (seven points).

