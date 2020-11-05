Saugatuck boys gain some respect at regionals

ALLENDALE—R-E-SP-E-C-T.

That’s what the members of the Saugatuck boys’ cross country team were looking for when they headed off to the Division 4 regional at Allendale on Saturday, Oct. 31.

It’s safe to say they got it.

Top-ranked Saugatuck had the top three and four of the top five finishers at they scored ended with 33 points to easily outdistance third-ranked Wyoming Potter’s House (62). Those two teams plus third-place St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic (79 points) all qualified for the Division 4 state finals on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Michigan International Speedway.

“We’ve been ranked first

