Quick start helps propel Trojans past Bulldogs

OTSEGO—There’s a lot to like about Gideon Likens if you’re a fan of Plainwell football.

If, on the other hand, you’re an Otsego fan? Not so much.

On the first play of Plainwell’s second drive in the annual grudge match against the Bulldogs, Likens raced 62 yards for a touchdown to give the Trojans a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Likens added another TD later in the opening quarter— this one from 9 yards out—and finished with a game-best 180 yards on 15 carries as Plainwell claimed the 37-15 victory.

