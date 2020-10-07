Plainwell girls’ swim opens season with victory over Allegan

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the start of the season for the Plainwell girls’ swim & dive team was delayed by several weeks. It proved to be well worth the wait.

The Trojans traveled to Allegan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and came away with the 110-75 win over the Tigers.

“It has been crazy to say the least, but we are just excited to be able to swim and have a season,” Plainwell coach Andrea Murphy said. “It was our first meet of the season and we have a large freshman class of nine plus two new divers who have never done a high school meet, let alone a high school meet with COVID restrictions.

