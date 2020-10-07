Plainwell girls’ swim opens season with victory over Allegan
The Trojans traveled to Allegan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and came away with the 110-75 win over the Tigers.
“It has been crazy to say the least, but we are just excited to be able to swim and have a season,” Plainwell coach Andrea Murphy said. “It was our first meet of the season and we have a large freshman class of nine plus two new divers who have never done a high school meet, let alone a high school meet with COVID restrictions.
Subscribe today to read more about what’s happening in your community
https://www.etypeservices.com/Kaechele%20PublicationsID459/
For full story, pick up a copy of the MONTH XX issue of The Allegan County News/The Union Enterprise/The Commercial Record or subscribe to the e-edition.