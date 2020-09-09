Otsego cross country teams prevail in quad meet

OTSEGO—When the Otsego cross country teams hosted Saugatuck, Hopkins and Fennville for the This One Invite on Thursday, Sept. 3, it marked the first race on the Bulldogs’ newly redesigned course.

The Otsego runners seemed to like the new course just fine. The Otsego boys held off Saugatuck by a score of 27- 33, while Elizabeth Burrill won her first varsity race to lead the girls’ team to a perfect score of 15 as the Bulldogs had the top five finishers.

“Overall, I was really happy with the meet,” Otsego coach Steve Long said. “We’ve had a lot of things going on with creating a new course, clearing some areas and making that happen. Our grounds crew has been pretty amazing with that.

