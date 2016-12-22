Late free throws from Monroe carry Plainwell past Paw Paw

Plainwell senior Sophie Monroe wanted a chance at redemption.

She got it. And she made the most of it.

Monroe buried four free throws in the final 30 seconds of her team’s Wolverine Conference clash against Paw Paw on Friday, Dec. 16, to help lift the Trojans to the 40-38 victory.

Plainwell coach Tim Rieman said his confidence was high each time Monroe stepped to the line.

“Sophie is a very competitive player and it didn’t surprise me that she was able to knock down those free throws,” he said. “I was happy for her because she was frustrated that she missed some opportunities to score earlier in the game.”

Paw Paw held a one-point lead late in the game following a 3-pointer from Brooke VanTillburg prior to Monroe’s effort at the charity stripe.

While the game ended well for the Trojans, it didn’t start particularly well.

Plainwell fell behind 8-4 at one quarter and were on the wrong end of a 20-13 halftime score.

Those early struggles didn’t come as a big shock to Rieman, who was concerned about the way this team would start the game.

The root of those concerns revolved around the fact that Plainwell was playing for the first time in 10 days.

“We’d had our last two games cancelled because of the weather and I was worried about our start,” Rieman said. “Unfortunately I was correct. We were sluggish in the first half and part of the third quarter.”

But the Trojans ended up outscoring Paw Paw 15-7 in the third frame to take a 28-27 lead in advance of the dramatic finish.

“Paw Paw played very aggressively,” Rieman said. “As usual, (Paw Paw) coach (Gary) Mitchell did a great job in coaching them that way. We didn’t react well to it initially, but we started to settle down and become the aggressors ourselves in the third quarter and throughout the rest of the game.”

Hayley Hawkes and Sara White spearheaded the offensive effort for Plainwell, going for 13 and 12 respective points.

The win was the third in four games for Plainwell, which moved to within one victory of its total from last season.

“I think that we are playing pretty well defensively so far, but our offense has been inconsistent,” Rieman said. “We are, however, finding ways to win close ball games unlike last season where it seemed we found ways to lose them. I think going through those growing pains has been beneficial to us so far.”

The Trojans are now faced with another extended layoff, with their next game not scheduled until after Christmas break when they host Battle Creek Lakeview on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“Playing only one game in a three-week span isn’t the best of situations, but hopefully we can continue to improve,” Rieman said. “We hope to use the time off to work on our offensive execution.

“We’re going to need to be ready because we play ten games in January and some of our most difficult contests will be right after break.”

