High School Football Delayed

August 19, 2020 - 19:49
By: 
By Jason Wesseldyk Sports Editor

Friday nights will be a little quieter around Michigan this fall as compared to a normal year.

The Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced on Friday, Aug. 14, that it was postponing the 2020 football season until the spring of 2021.

The move comes amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, as football is considered a higher-risk sport for spreading the virus given the level of player-to-player contact involved on each play.

 

 

