Football teams begin practice amid uncertainty

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The first day of high school football practice usually brings with it a sense of excitement coupled with feelings of hope and optimism among players and coaches alike.

Those feelings were definitely there for Otsego High School head coach John Kubiak as he led his team through its first practice on Monday, Aug. 10. But there was also another feeling that was added to that mix this year.

“We’re all excited and pumped up to be back out on the field, getting ready for another season,” said Kubiak, who guided his team to a 6-3 record during the regular season last year to qualify for the playoffs. “But there’s also a little trepidation because of all the uncertainty that’s surrounding the season right now.”