Distinguished Service banquet honors DeVault, King

KALAMAZOO—The Wolverine Conference held its annual Distinguished Service banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Fetzer Center on the campus of Western Michigan University.

Following a reception and banquet, three new members of the league’s Distinguished Service Award were recognized as Class of 2016. Two of those members had local ties.

Tom DeVault began his coaching career in Plainwell before moving on to Gull Lake and Walled Lake, while Dawn King was a longtime athletic secretary in Otsego.

Both expressed gratitude toward the league and its board for the recognition and honor.

Tom DeVault

DeVault spent time in Plainwell (1972-80), Gull Lake and Walled Lake as a successful cross country and track and field coach, with a little wrestling thrown in for good measure.

In his address to the audience, he singled out several coaches who had made a big impact on his coaching career, none of whom were more prominent than legendary Plainwell coach Jack Streidl.

“I was often inspired by how dedicated parents could be and how committed coaches could be,” DeVault said. “I learned a great deal about how to be committed and the intensity and focus it would take to be a coach from coaches like Plainwell’s Jack Streidl.”

While there were several moments in DeVault’s career that stayed with him, the most memorable revolved around the accomplishments of his athletes.

He said, “It’s a hard lesson to learn, but coaching is less about you and more about the kids. I believe part of this comes from the fact that most coaches are competitive by nature and that makes it hard sometimes for a coach to back off a bit and become more encouraging to the athlete.

“There is only a short window of time during an athlete’s four years of competition for a coach to instill a positive spirit that will last a life time.”

When DeVault left for Walled Lake, he took a job as an assistant, which opened his eyes to a whole new world.

He said, “I had never been an assistant before. I had only been a head coach so this was really something new. But being an assistant is really nice and I highly recommend it.”

Dawn King

In 1992, King jumped into an arena that could have been daunting for anyone of lesser character as she followed in the footsteps of former Otsego athletic secretary Wanda Valler, herself a Distinguished Service honoree as part of the class of 1995.

But King never missed a beat when it came to putting her own stamp on what the job meant and what it would be like under her direction.

Upon her retirement in the spring of 2016, King had served four athletic directors. And while she acknowledged they all left an impact on her, Don Knight has a special place in her heart.

King spent 15 years with Knight, which included the transition from the old high school to the new one.

King said, “When we moved into the new school, I saw Don with all kinds of papers that needed to be taken care of. When the staff saw what kind of a job this was going to be, they all pitched in to help. We also got calls from all the ADs in the conference offering to help in any way they could.

“It was just a really proud moment to see the responses from everyone and the offerings of help from around the conference. There are many, many people from around the conference I admire.”

King has also witnessed another kind of transition with an equal amount of pride when it comes to the league itself.

“When I look back at the conference and see how far we’ve come, it is amazing,” she said. “From the number of schools, to training programs, to safety improvements, technology and new developments in organization at the local and state levels, this conference has been at the front.

“I am proud of this conference and to have been a part of this conference and what it has become.”