Curry reaches scoring milestone in Clippers’ win

With one minute, 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Martin’s home boys’ basketball game with Eau Claire on Friday, Dec. 16, Clipper senior Tanner Curry banked in a shot from the left block.

The points were Curry’s 23rd and 24th of the game. More importantly, they were the 999th and 1,000th points of his career.

“That was definitely one of the big highlights of the night,” said Martin coach David Curry, who doubles as Tanner Curry’s father. “We took a timeout so he could come out of the game and be recognized for his achievement.”

But there was more game to be played and Tanner Curry wasn’t done wreaking havoc on Eau Claire.

Tanner Curry scored seven more points in the fourth quarter to give him 31 for the game—and 1,007 for his career—as he led the Clippers to the 58-37 win.

As if the scoring wasn’t enough, Curry also posted a game-best 15 rebounds and matched younger brother Cayden Curry, a freshman, for team-high honors with three assists.

Carter Hilton added 15 points and six rebounds, with Matt MacVean going for five points.

“I knew going in (Eau Claire) would not be very disciplined and liked to deny the entry pass to the wings to try to disrupt our offense,” David Curry said. “They did not defend the top of the key or weak side block well and that is where we intended to attack offensively.

“The kids did a great job of attacking their zone and kept the ball moving to keep them off balance. They are a team that likes to try to block shots so we stressed shot fakes in practice all week and ended up shooting 25 free throws as a team.”

The Clippers made 16 of those attempts from the line, with Tanner Curry leading the way, going 12-of-14.

Defensively, Martin limited Eau Claire to eight points in each of the first three quarters as the Clippers built a lead of 15-8 after one quarter, 34-16 at halftime and 46-24 after the third period.

“We were able to constantly build on our lead,” David Curry said.

The game was the first in the division for Martin, which improved to 3-0 overall.

And while he was obviously pleased with the way his team played, he was equally impressed with the demeanor he saw from his players.

“Eau Claire started to get a bit out of control at the end when it became out of reach for them,” David Curry said. “Our kids did a tremendous job of playing above the dirty stuff and keeping their composure which says a lot about them. It very easily could have become very ugly in a hurry if they would have chosen not to.

“I just didn’t want any of our guys to get hurt because we need all of them. Every one of them have contributed in every game to this point in the season.”

Next up for the Clippers is a game against Forest Hills Eastern on Monday, Dec. 26, as part of the Cornerstone University Holiday Tournament.

“It will be a very challenging game for us, but we have a week to prepare for them and hope to stay unbeaten,” David Curry said.

