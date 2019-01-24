Clippers bounce back from first loss to beat Gobles

It’s been said that defense wins champions.

Whether or not the Martin boys’ basketball team wins any championships this season remains to be seen. But a commitment to the defensive end of the court certainly has helped the Clippers win quite a few games so far this season.

For the sixth time in nine games, Martin held its opponent to fewer than 40 points in posting the 62-35 win over visiting Gobles, much to the delight of the Clipper faithful who were on hand for the Snowcoming festivities.

“I thought we worked very hard on the defensive end and our entire team did a pretty good job of communicating in our half-court defense,” Martin coach Bradley Moelker said. “It allows us to rotate and be where we needed to be.

“I think just overall we are starting to play a smarter game. Our guys always work hard, but they are much more dangerous when they play hard and smart.”

The win upped Martin’s record to 8-1 and got the Clippers back on the winning track after suffering their first loss of the season to Fennville a week earlier.

The scheduled game with Delton on Tuesday, Jan. 15, was postponed due to the weather.

“We are continuing to grow and it showed in how we learned from our loss last Friday,” Moelker said. “Now we have to keep learning from our wins as well.”

The Clippers limited Gobles to single digits in three of the four quarters and never allowed more than 10 points. They led 12-6 after one quarter and 29-16 at halftime.

Carter Hilton led the early charge, scoring all eight of his points in the first half.

“In the first half we really had some nice rebounding and that allowed us to get out and run,” Moelker said. “(Point guard) Cayden (Curry) did a nice job of pushing the ball up and attacking before (Gobles’) defense was set.”

Curry matched teammate Clayton Geerlings for team-high scoring honors with 17 points. Both scored 14 points in the second half.

“Offensively, I think this was the best game that we have had in terms of not settling for shots,” Moelker said. “We did hit six threes, but the majority of our plays came from the inside.”

Alex Hardy added five points, with Jacob Yowler going for four. Michael Morey and Mitchell Jager each chipped in with three points.

“Mitchell got his first real action after breaking his foot early in the year,” Moelker said. “He played very well on the defensive end and picked up some huge rebounds. It was great to see him back.

“We had a great overall team performance. It’s easy to look up and down the roster and find something that each player did well tonight.”

Martin led 43-24 after three quarters.

