Bulldogs secure top honors at Gobles Holiday Cheer Bash

Christmas was still eight days away when the Gobles competitive cheer team hosted its annual Holiday Cheer Bash on Saturday, Dec. 17.

That didn’t stop Otsego from giving its first-year coach, Jaime Kortokrax, an early present.

The Bulldogs posted the highest or second highest score among the 12-team field in all three rounds to finish with a season-best total of 674.88. Not only was that good enough to give Otsego the top finish over Allegan (638.16) and South Haven (515.5) in Division 3, but it was also the second best score overall behind Division 1 Portage Central’s 675.22.

“We always look forward to attending this event each year because it is a fun and festive competition,” Kortokrax said. “We received our highest score of the season so far, which is awesome.”

Making the day even more special is that former Otsego coach Nicole Durr is now the head coach at Gobles.

Otsego and Gobles are “buddy” teams for the season and will practice together a few times during Christmas break.

“My team was very excited to support and cheer for our buddy team,” Kortokrax said. “It’s always great to have the support of another team and coach on and off the mat.”

Otsego trailed only Portage Central in the overall standings following the first round before falling to third behind Portage Central and Gobles after round two.

But round three saw Otsego come back with a meet-best score of 281.9 to put itself to leapfrog past Gobles and take the runner-up spot overall to go with its win in Division 3.“Our girls did very well on polishing up what we worked very hard on at practice over the week,” Otsego assistant coach Lyndsey Counterman said. “We keep aiming to better ourselves and our overall score at every competition, and so far this season we have proved that we can do it.

“I’m excited to see how far these girls can go.”

Allegan scored a 202.8 in round one, a 176.16 in round two and a 259.2 in round three.