Bulldogs improve to 5-0 with pair of wins

It’s been said that it’s not how you start, but rather how you finish that counts.

Such was the case for the Otsego girls’ basketball team during the first quarter of Wolverine Conference contest with South Haven on Friday, Dec. 16.

Midway through the opening stanza, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing the visiting Rams 8-7 before ending the frame on a 15-0 run to take a 22-8 lead.

The Bulldogs never looked back in posting the 60-32 victory to remain unbeaten at 5-0.

Defense, according to Otsego coach Tony Koshar, was the reason for his team’s success.

“We really ratcheted up the defense about midway through the first quarter and that led to some easy baskets,” he said. “(Matison) Rayman, (Erica) Drobny and (Liz) Barwegen were especially active on the top of our trap.”

For the game, Otsego forced 34 South Haven turnovers.

Drobny had a solid all-around game in the win, leading her team with 18 points, four assists and three steals to go with three rebounds. Rayman and Barwegen joined her in double figures with 13 and 10 respective points.

Lynsey Perry came off the bench to contribute six points and six rebounds.

“Everyone got a lot of playing time in the second half,” Koshar said.

The Bulldogs outscored South Haven 20-7 in the second quarter to increase their lead to 42-15 at halftime.

“We played really well the last 12 minutes of the first half as evidenced by the 42 points we put up,” Koshar said.

It was a good game for Otsego leading into a 13-day hiatus until after Christmas. The Bulldogs will next be in action on Thursday, Dec. 29, when they host Marshall.

“The girls are really buying into us improving each game and it has shown in our recent performances,” Koshar said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Otsego traveled to Vicksburg and doubled up the home team by a 62-31 score.

“That was our best 32-minute performance up to that point,” Koshar said. “Vicksburg is one of the favorites from the South side of our conference, but we jumped on them early and dominated in all phases of the game.”

Otsego scored at least 17 points in each quarter and limited Vicksburg to eight or fewer in three of the four frames.

“I challenged the girls before the game to sustain our effort for all 32 minutes and they did that,” Koshar said. “In our games against Portage Northern and Gull Lake, we gave up leads in quick fashion and although we were able to get the win in both, it is not a characteristic that championship teams have.

“(In this game) we continued to build on our lead throughout.

Grace VerHage led the way with 15 points to go with three steals, while Drobny scored 12 points with five assists and four rebounds. Jaycie Callaway nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Barwegen and Rayman went for nine points each, with Rayman also pulling down six rebounds.

“We were really balanced and everyone on the team contributed in a positive manner,” Koshar said.