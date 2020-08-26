Home / Sports / Allegan tennis posts one win, one tie at home invitational

Allegan tennis posts one win, one tie at home invitational

August 26, 2020 - 18:10
By: 
By Jason Wesseldyk Sports Editor

Dominant.

That one word pretty much sums up the performance turned in by the Allegan boys’ tennis team in their first match of the Allegan Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Taking on Grant, the Tigers didn’t lose more than four games in any flight—dropping just three total games in the four singles flights—to easily secure the 8-0 victory.

Allegan’s second and final match of the day resulted in a 4-4 deadlock with Lakeshore, as the Tigers won three of the four doubles flights and Lakeshore did the same at singles.

Caption: Jack Nahikian, seen in action last season, and partner Korbin Sisson won both of their No. 1 doubles matches at the Allegan Invitational. (File photo)

 

 

 

 

