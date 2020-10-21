Allegan runs past Wyoming Lee for first win of season

After being limited to a total of six points in its first three games of the season, the Allegan offense came to life in the Tigers’ Week 4 matchup with Niles Brandywine. And even though Allegan ended up losing that contest, the offensive unit carried that momentum into its Week 5 showdown with Wyoming Lee Friday, Oct. 16.

The result was a performance that saw the Tigers rack up 410 total yards as they secured the 52-14 triumph over the visiting Rebels.

“It was a nice win for us,” Allegan coach Chris Madill said. “The boys have been working hard and it was good to see them get rewarded with a win.”

Quarterback Josh Hansen led the offensive attack for the Tigers. Not only did he rush for 91 yards and three touchdowns— including the game’s first TD with 4:54 left in the opening quarter—but he also went 3-of-3 passing for 89 yards and a 35-yard touchdown to Jeremy Hansen.

