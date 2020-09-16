Allegan golf team sets new 9-hole school record

Earlier this season, Emma Franklin tied the Allegan school record with a 9-hole score of 38.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Kyra Dutkiewicz added her name to that list.

Taking on Comstock at Eastern Hills, Dutkiewicz shot a career-best 38 to lead the Tigers to a team score of 167, shattering the previous school record for team score for nine holes by 17 strokes.

Franklin was second on the team with a 42, while Zoe Bronkema was one stroke behind at 43 and Hope Lambert was one stroke behind that at 44. That marked a new personal best for both Bronkema and

Lambert.

