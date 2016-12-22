Allegan falls to Vicksburg, Sturgis

The Allegan boys’ basketball team had its best offensive quarter in the opening period of its Wolverine Conference crossover game with Vicksburg on Thursday, Dec. 15, netting 18 points.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Vicksburg offense was even better.

The Bulldogs scored 24 points in each of the first two quarters to build a 48-26 halftime lead en route to handing Allegan the 84-44 defeat.

The loss, which was the third in three games this season for Allegan, overshadowed a strong showing from Landon Mielke.

A junior, Mielke scored a career-best 16 points. He also collected four rebounds to match Caleb DeKryger for team-high honors in that department and dished out an assist.

According to Allegan coach Matthew Haack, defensive lapses by his team were the difference in the game.

“Our intensity was great for two quarters, but we didn’t close out defensively the way we need to,” he said.

Vicksburg took full advantage, knocking down nine 3-pointers in the opening half.

“Vicksburg really started to pull away once our transition defense started becoming slow to get back,” Haack said.

DeKryger tied Ian Garcia and Hudson Smith for second-most points on the team with six. DeKryger also had a pair of steals.

In its previous game with visiting Sturgis on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Allegan had a slow start on the offensive end, going to halftime with seven points.

Still, the Tigers weren’t out of the game as they trailed 20-7. But a 20-7 scoring edge by Sturgis in the third quarter caused the deficit to swell to 40-14, putting the game out of reach.

“We came out strong in the first quarter and our defense played well through most of the game,” Haack said. “Sturgis played a solid zone defense that limited us offensively and made the difference in the game.”

Garcia posted a team-best nine points in the loss, with DeKryger going for five points, five rebounds and four blocks. Jack Sturman added four points and five rebounds.

