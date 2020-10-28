Aldrich competes in D3 No. 1 Singles Tournament
MASON—Senior Tyler Aldrich has been the No. 1 singles player for the Allegan boys’ tennis team since his freshman season.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association recently recognized him as one of the top Division 3 players in the state.
Aldrich was selected as one of eight players to participate in the Division 3 No. 1 Singles Tournament at Mason High School on Wednesday, Oct. 21. And while he dropped his opening-round match to Cranbrook Kingswood’s Owen DeMuth (6-4, 6-1), Aldrich said being selected to take part in the tournament was a great honor.
