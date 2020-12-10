Wolverine Watchmen released on bond

On October 8, 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Michigan State Police announced that they had charged 13 militants for an alleged attempt to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and incite a “civil war.” Included in those 13 men were at least three who had ties to Allegan County – ringleader Adam Fox, and Wolverine Watchmen William and Michael Null.

Court hearings have been held over the last two months for the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s cases involving members and others associated with the Wolverine Watchmen. These men…….

