Home / News / Wolverine Watchmen released on bond

Wolverine Watchmen released on bond

December 10, 2020 - 09:59
By: 
Correspondent

On October 8, 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Michigan State Police announced that they had charged 13 militants for an alleged attempt to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and incite a “civil war.” Included in those 13 men were at least three who had ties to Allegan County – ringleader Adam Fox, and Wolverine Watchmen William and Michael Null.

Court hearings have been held over the last two months for the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s cases involving members and others associated with the Wolverine Watchmen. These men…….

To read more subscribe today: https://publisher.etype.services/Wilcox-Newspapers/publications

 

 

For full story, pick up a copy of the MONTH XX issue of The Allegan County News/The Union Enterprise/The Commercial Record or subscribe to the e-edition.

AlleganNews is part of Wilcox Newspapers 

 Copyright 2020, Wilcox Newspapers   

Powered by Drupal
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here