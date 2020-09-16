Wings of Hope remembers with butterfly float

The beautiful Butterfly Float could not roll through the streets of Allegan in the 2020 Fair Parade, but Wings of Hope Hospice and the Wings Home continued their remembrances along the rail of Riverfront Park. Volunteers

from Wings Home Judy Tucker, who worked in continuing education with young people, along with Jan Cochran, who was employed at Allegan Hospital, perused the names printed on each butterfly on September 12, 2020.

