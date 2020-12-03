Home / News / Wendt honored by state legislature for community

Wendt honored by state legislature for community

December 3, 2020 - 10:25
By: 
By Gary Voss

Amid the latest epidemic orders to limit the number of people in a given space, wear marks and adhere to social distancing, Judy Wendt received a State of Michigan Special Tribute for her 17 years of service in the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd’s Community Closet. On Sunday, November 29, 2020, State Representative Mary Whiteford via Zoom and Alex Leggs in person presented Judy with a framed certificate for her contributions in providing…..

