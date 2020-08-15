Tent Sale to Benefit Allegan Firefighters Association

Few things stir my soul more than the sound of a fire truck barreling down the road, the low guttural drone of the siren with flashing red and green strobe lights dancing around. Fortunately, I have never called 9-1-1 for the Allegan fire district but I know they are well prepared to answer the call.

In fact, in 2019 the Allegan FD responded to 400 calls throughout the year comprised of fires, rescues and medical calls. Additionally, the district attended 59 events where they taught fire prevention and safety.

Comprised of 24 male and 3 female firefighters, the Allegan Firefighters Association serves our community to provide fire suppression not only in the City of Allegan, but throughout sections of the county.

The Association has been working towards the procurement of an inflatable smoke house, that is used to teach children about fire safety and the correct method of evacuating a home in the event of a house fire.