Supreme Court recognizes Allegan County referee for excellence.

Two Michigan Supreme Court Justices have invited Allegan County Family Court Attorney Referee Jolene Clearwater to be a member of a new Child Welfare Leadership Workgroup. As part of this workgroup, Jolene will work with Michigan Supreme Court justices, judges from around the state, and child welfare professionals to ensure multidisciplinary input and discussions regarding the exciting child welfare reform efforts occurring at the state and federal levels. She will act as a statewide representative for all Michigan referees.

