Smashing Old Pumpkins

With Halloween now well behind us, one question remains: What do we do with old pumpkins and jack o lanterns? For an individual or business with one or two decorative pumpkins it is not a serious challenge.

For a large number of unsold pumpkins, it is a more onerous task. One obvious answer is to throw them into the garbage can – the original form of pumpkin chucking. However, many people believe there has to be something more environmentally beneficial and friendly than sending “Jack” off to the landfill.

The good news is that

To read more community news and the rest of the story https://publisher.etype.services/Wilcox%20Newspapers/publications