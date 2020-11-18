Pullman branch library ready for modernization

The call has gone out for volunteers who are willing to assist in making improvements to the Pullman Library. This has been truly a community affair to promote literacy and provide not only reading materials, but a place to use computers with internet connection.

A dream to have a library began to become reality when a group Pullman citizens gathered in the early 1990s and looked for a space. At that time, they worked with the Fennville Public Library to become a “branch”. With the assistance of Kristy Motz, then the library director, “Branch” status was achieved.

To read more community news and the rest of the story

https://publisher.etype.services/Wilcox%20Newspapers/publications