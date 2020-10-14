From Priest to Poet or Mystery Writer

Murder of the Saugatuck Church Basement Kitchen Ladies by G. Corwin Stoppel is now available through Amazon. This is the seven mystery of Stoppel’s tales set in Saugatuck near the beginning of the 20th century.

The series began in 2016 with The Great Saugatuck Murder Mystery where readers are introduced to Dr. Horace Balfour, his brother Dr. Theo Balfour and Theo’s wife Clarice, Beatrix and her daughter Phoebe, and chauffer extraordinaire Fred, along with Captain Garwood and Mrs. Garwood. Each character adds his/ her personality and idiosyncrasies to the plot and solving the mystery, but a deeper dig into them gives readers some insight into how they were created and have developed.

Subscribe today to read more about what’s happening in your community

https://www.etypeservices.com/Kaechele%20PublicationsID459/