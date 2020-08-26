Possibilities are many for Trowbridge Dam project
The Trowbridge Dam Removal Project was announced in May 2019 as a DNR press release stated, “Trowbridge Dam is the highest-priority dam removal project in the state due to public safety concerns related to its poor condition and high hazard rating.” Thus, the $2,940,775 required to stabilize the dam was provided by DNR’s Dam Management Grant Program, and the project was completed in late 2020.
