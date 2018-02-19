Police end standoff with man in Wayland Township quickly
WAYLAND TWP.—A 40-year-old man was arrested after police said he armed himself with a gun, barricaded himself inside a home with a woman and four children and threatened suicide.
According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Wayland Township about 12:30 a.m.
The county SWAT team was sent to the home and the man surrendered without incident after a short negotiation.
The Michigan State Police and Barry County Sheriff’s Office assisted in dealing with the incident.
