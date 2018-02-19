Home / Allegan County Sheriff's Office / Police end standoff with man in Wayland Township quickly

Police end standoff with man in Wayland Township quickly

February 19, 2018 - 14:58
By: 
Daniel Pepper

WAYLAND TWP.—A 40-year-old man was arrested after police said he armed himself with a gun, barricaded himself inside a home with a woman and four children and threatened suicide.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Wayland Township about 12:30 a.m.

The county SWAT team was sent to the home and the man surrendered without incident after a short negotiation.

The Michigan State Police and Barry County Sheriff’s Office assisted in dealing with the incident.

