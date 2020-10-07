Petition demands Allegan stop the sale of hotel site

Petition to rescind resolution 20.28 to sell 101 Brady Street was filed on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 by the Friends of Mahan Park. The intent of this petition is to stop the sale of 101 Brady Street to CL Real Estate of Peru, Illinois who wish to build a 5-story boutique hotel.

The Petition for Referendum reads: “We, the undersigned qualified and registered electors, residents in the city of Allegan, state of Michigan, respectfully petition for the following: 1) That the Allegan City Council repeal the adoption of City Resolution 20.29 which authorized the sale of the parcel 03-51-305-001-00, commonly known as 101 Brady St., to CL Real Estate, LLC of Peru, IL for the purpose of constructing a hotel. 2) That the Allegan City Council also stop any proposed future sale of a portion of State Street which would make the Second Street Bridge a one-way, one-lane bridge.”

Subscribe today to read more about what’s happening in your community

https://www.etypeservices.com/Kaechele%20PublicationsID459/