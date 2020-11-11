Peek at the Past

From the pages of The Allegan News and The Allegan County News and Gazette:

Nov. 2, 1945

300 to hunt in special season: Three hundred lucky persons who can hunt antlerless deer in Allegan County from December 1-10 have been chosen.

The conservation department announces that hunters whose names were drawn have been notified.

Thirty-three farmers residing in the 24,000 acre area which will be opened for the special season received permits automatically; 604 applications to hunt were received prior to the October 10 deadline.

Names of 267 hunters were drawn by a lot.

Since the special antlerless

To read more community news and the rest of the story https://publisher.etype.services/Wilcox%20Newspapers/publications