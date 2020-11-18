Home / News / Over 600 new COVID cases identified in county

Over 600 new COVID cases identified in county

November 18, 2020 - 19:25
By: 
By John Raffel Correspondent

ALLEGAN — The number of COVID-19 cases in Allegan County posted by health department officials coming into this week, is up dramatically to 2,596, up from last week’s total of 1,941, an increase of 655 in one week. The death count has risen by five to 13.

The number was 1,503; l,201 and 1,015 in previous weeks

The number the

To read more community news and the rest of the story

https://publisher.etype.services/Wilcox%20Newspapers/publications

 

 

For full story, pick up a copy of the MONTH XX issue of The Allegan County News/The Union Enterprise/The Commercial Record or subscribe to the e-edition.

AlleganNews is part of Wilcox Newspapers 

 Copyright 2020, Wilcox Newspapers   

Powered by Drupal
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here