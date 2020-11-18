Over 600 new COVID cases identified in county
November 18, 2020 - 19:25
By:
By John Raffel Correspondent
ALLEGAN — The number of COVID-19 cases in Allegan County posted by health department officials coming into this week, is up dramatically to 2,596, up from last week’s total of 1,941, an increase of 655 in one week. The death count has risen by five to 13.
The number was 1,503; l,201 and 1,015 in previous weeks
