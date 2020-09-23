New writer/reporter no stranger to county

Gari Voss is a name long familiar to some of you in this part of Allegan County, and as you may have noticed, she is now a reporter and staff writer for the Allegan County News. We signed on about the same time, and I get to have the fun of introducing her to our readers.

Gari began her professional career as an educator in Pinetop, Arizona then on the White Mountain Apache Reservation. When she returned to Michigan, she began a 27 year career in Bloomingdale Public District teaching varying positions in first through ninth grades. For six years she wore a number of hats all at the same time - Principal of Grand Junction and Pullman Elementary schools, the MSRP director and administrator for the Title I and other compensatory education programs.

Subscribe today to read more about what’s happening in your community

https://www.etypeservices.com/Kaechele%20PublicationsID459/