Migrants leaving because of increased COVID testing
Michigan farmworkers are leaving unpicked fields and orchards. They say it’s driven by the state’s new emergency order requiring mandatory testing for COVID-19.
In Grand Junction, late-season blueberry harvest usually makes up for financial losses incurred during the previous months. The problem is True Blue Berry Management LLC’s lost roughly 150 employees who’ve chosen to leave its employment or go to work in states with no mandatory COVID-19 testing policies.
