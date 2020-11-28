Masked Faces on the Streets of Fennville
November 28, 2020 - 16:26
“For what are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?”
The question was simple: What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?” With it, a follow-up question, “What does Thanksgiving Day mean to you?” The method just as simple: Walk through Fennville and ask people one or both questions.
Many of the answers were connected to the pandemic. “No one in our family has caught Covid - yet.” “I got over the virus.” “I keep
To read more community news and the rest of the story
https://publisher.etype.services/Wilcox%20Newspapers/publications
For full story, pick up a copy of the MONTH XX issue of The Allegan County News/The Union Enterprise/The Commercial Record or subscribe to the e-edition.