Jewel in the Crown: Allegan County History Museum

Whether referring to the Old Jail on Walnut Street or the John Pahl Historical Village at the Allegan County Fairgrounds, the Allegan County Historical Museum “stops time. Things that used to be integral to our lives are frozen in that time,” stated Mark Lovett, president of the Allegan County Historical Society.

Subscribe today to read more about what’s happening in your community

https://www.etypeservices.com/Kaechele%20PublicationsID459/