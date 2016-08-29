Hopkins FFA barn ready for school year

A ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 21, for the Hopkins FFA Agri-science barn means that students returning to school this fall will be having hands-on experiences raising livestock, producing crops and developing an awareness of what the Future Farmers of America are all about.

So far, FFA Alumni have raised $78,000 towards their goal of $108,000 to be fully self-funded. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the public is invited to help make that goal a reality with the fundraiser, “The New Salem Old Iron Fun Day” at the Jeff Lenhart Farm, 4516 24th St., Dorr.

This family fun-filled festival features vintage tractors and machinery, classic cars and other relics of the past, tractor plowing, tractor pulling, horse and mule plowing events a farm show, flea market, food vendors, music, kid games, a kiddie tractor pull and petting zoo.

While the new 60- by 40-foot barn is fully insulated with top and cross ventilation and center drainage, plans for equipment are still being implemented.

Animal areas need movable pens, additional lighting and electrical outlets, along with storage closets and cabinets for students to keep a change of clothing to return to regular high school classrooms. The exterior has motion sensor lighting, a manure pit and a wash bay where equipment and animals can be washed.

Besides animal pens, the interior also has an office area, restroom, a laboratory area and is handicapped accessible. The loft serves as a storage area for barn equipment, alumni equipment and props used in contests.

Several grants were written for equipment and the Allegan Conservation District worked with alumni to environmentally verify the barn as part of the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program.

Sponsor signs will be installed when the final fundraising drive is completed this fall.

Project coordinator Dawn Punches kicked off the celebration saying the opening of the barn was a milestone after a lengthy permit and approval process began in 2013.

Punches said it’s been a dream of the alumni to erect another barn after a small barn under the guidance of Roy Miller was demolished many years ago to make way for a new school building.

Alumni president Comer Skinner used the word “excited” numerous times throughout his short speech.

“We’ll have live animals to give shots to instead of hot dogs,” he said “This agri-science educational program is not just for FFA students, it’s part of the school system.”

Superintendent Gary Wood said he was proud to have the curriculum, which will make lifelong learners of students with hands-on technology.

“It enhances the learning goals of our school,” he said.

Michigan FFA student board of directors’ president Loren King said this program gives every student a chance to go out and become a state officer and/or change the world.

Agri-science teacher and FFA advisor Jessica Couch began to spill tears as she described how overwhelmed she was at the outpouring from community and school members to take the project by the reins and lead with it.

Couch was also excited to be able to show students what producers actually do to raise dairy, beef, poultry and swine.

“We’ll start in the fall with poultry and enter them in state competition—these are opportunities we haven’t had in a long time,” she said. “And we’ll change up research and production projects on a monthly basis.”

Couch has been teaching agri-science for 16 years. Last year, she was named Outstanding Teacher by the Michigan State Lottery Excellence In Education Committee. This year, the Hopkins FFA chapter was named in the top 10 in the state through the National Chapter Award Program.