Hocus Pocus kicks off theatre re-opening

For many months the marquee on the Regent Theater in Allegan announced that it was closed down because of the pandemic. The way they phrased it helped dispel some of the disappointment. “We’ll be right back after this brief intermission.” At first, it even put smile on a few faces.

The good news, according to Allegan’s Promotion Coordinator, Parker Johnson, is that the Regent Theater is no longer dark. The reopening is about to happen. He explained that because the concession stand was always so popular, they decided to begin there with take-away treats through the fifteenth of this month.

