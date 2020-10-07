Health Dept. urges citizens to keep COVID mitigation in place

On Friday, October 2, 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court held that “the executive orders issued by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic lack any basis under Michigan law.” The Court indicated that its decision “leaves open many avenues for the Governor and Legislature to work together” to address the challenges posed by the pandemic. Importantly, the Court’s order does not affect the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) orders, which require organizations to have many of the same health and safety protocols in place as required by the Governor’s executive orders.

