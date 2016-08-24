Harbor plan aims to stop sedimentation at its source
August 24, 2016 - 17:28
By:
Jim Hayden
Also on Monday, council hired William Boik, a retired Michigan Department of Natural Resources employee, to help implement the harbor management plan. The one-year contract is for $14,400 with the City of Douglas paying half the cost. Boik will give updates to the Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority, the group that will oversee the management plan.
Saugatuck City Council is supporting a long-term fix for the sedimentation filling in Kalamazoo Lake, adopting a harbor management plan Monday that focuses on reducing the source of the problem.
“The issue is sediment reduction ... that’s where we hopefully get a leg up on it,” said city manager Kirk Harrier.
