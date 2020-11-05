Gun Lake Tribe donates $500k to schools, others

The Gun Lake Tribe announced Thursday, November 29, 2020 that it would contribute its federal CARES Act funds to Allegan County and local schools. The $500,000 will assist in meeting COVID-19 expenses.

The CARES Act was designed by the Federal Government to provide assistance for State, Local, and Tribal Governments to combat expenses of the coronavirus.

The moneys can only be used for “necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019.”

