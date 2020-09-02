Home / News / Griswold Auditorium is crown jewel of Allegan

Griswold Auditorium is crown jewel of Allegan

September 2, 2020 - 21:02
By: 
By Gary Voss

Is it a pearl or a diamond in the rough? Anyone who lived in Allegan in the 1970s may remember the rumbling about razing the Griswold Auditorium. For some, the wounds of losing the County Court House were still fresh, and taking down this 1929 Craftsman building with its 600 seat auditorium built with $100,000 bequeathed by lumber baroness Marilla Griswold was too much to fathom. Thus, the two-story asymmetrical brick building with limestone trim stands proudly at Hubbard and Walnut Streets.

On her stage, entertainment provided by the Allegan Community Players, the oldest community players organization in Michigan, and productions by others has thrilled audiences, while the lounges have accommodated meetings, and the basement has hosted a multitude of gatherings including Red Cross blood drives. Today, there is even a pickle ball court on the lower level.

 

 

For full story, pick up a copy of the MONTH XX issue of The Allegan County News/The Union Enterprise/The Commercial Record or subscribe to the e-edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kaechele%20PublicationsID459/

 

Allegan County News
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Commercial Record
415 Wiley Rd, Suite 105
Douglas, MI 49406

P.O. Box 246
Sauagtuck, MI 49453
Phone: 267-857-2570
Fax: 269-857-4637

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

AlleganNews is part of Wilcox Newspapers
Copyright 2020, Wilcox Newspapers
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here