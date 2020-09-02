Griswold Auditorium is crown jewel of Allegan

Is it a pearl or a diamond in the rough? Anyone who lived in Allegan in the 1970s may remember the rumbling about razing the Griswold Auditorium. For some, the wounds of losing the County Court House were still fresh, and taking down this 1929 Craftsman building with its 600 seat auditorium built with $100,000 bequeathed by lumber baroness Marilla Griswold was too much to fathom. Thus, the two-story asymmetrical brick building with limestone trim stands proudly at Hubbard and Walnut Streets.

On her stage, entertainment provided by the Allegan Community Players, the oldest community players organization in Michigan, and productions by others has thrilled audiences, while the lounges have accommodated meetings, and the basement has hosted a multitude of gatherings including Red Cross blood drives. Today, there is even a pickle ball court on the lower level.