Fleeing driver catapults in to Kalamazoo River

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 about 8:30 am, an Allegan County deputy attempted to check on a suspicious vehicle that was parked along Monroe Road west of Allegan. When the deputy approached the Ford Fusion, the driver sped off toward the City of Allegan. After a short pursuit, the deputy ceased following the vehicle.

The driver continued the flight and collided with two Allegan County cruisers that were responding to assist the first deputy. Slowed, but still moving, the driver headed to the Kalamazoo River near the Allegan County Fairground, drove his car over the steep embankment and landed in the water.

Though the officers yelled at the driver to get out of the car, he made no attempt to exit the submerging vehicle. Therefore, an Allegan County Sheriff Sergeant and two Michigan State Police Troopers dove into the water and pulled the suspect from the vehicle before it sank further. No one was injured, but the suspect and an officer were checked out for injuries.

