Fisherman Drowns in Kalamazoo River

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, the City of Allegan Police Department responded to a 7:15 PM call regarding a missing person.

Kyle Franklin, 26, did not show up for an appointment which was unlike him. Franklin was in transit from his work in Hamilton to his home in Schoolcraft and had stopped to fish alone along the Kalamazoo River in Allegan to pass the time before his appointment.

