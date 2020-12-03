Festival of Trees adapted to comply with COVID

COVID-19 has not only affected retail shops and food venues, but non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide holiday entertainment and gifts to families. One of those NGOs is Camp Kidwell, the 4-H camp that sits on the south side of Eagle Lake in Allegan County. The Festival of Trees has been a significant fund raiser since 2003. But, 2020 has brought changes.

The Festival of Trees began as an idea for a modest fund raiser. Camp Kidwell Board of Directors, especially Terry Kelly with Dian Main, felt Camp Kidwell was an ideal location to display Christmas……

For more news and the rest of the story subscribe today: https://publisher.etype.services/Wilcox%20Newspapers/publications