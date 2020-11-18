Home / News / Fennville Police Department running out of cash for part time officers

Fennville Police Department running out of cash for part time officers

November 18, 2020 - 19:28

The Fennville Police Department is at 117 N. Maple St. Fennville City’s police department is running out of money to pay its officers and could be more than $20,000 over budget if nothing is done soon. The Fennville City Commission approved on Monday, Nov. 16, wages to get the three part-timers through Dec. 7.

“This allows Amanda to meet payroll,” said Mayor Tom Pantelleria referring to City Administrator Amanda Morgan who needed commission approval to go over budget. The commission will decide at its Dec. 7 meeting if it will keep funding the part-time positions.

