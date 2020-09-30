Fennville FD to observe Fire Prevention Month by visiting schools

Paul Hapke III has been part of the Fennville Area Fire Department off and on since 1999. The ‘off’ years occurred when he had moved out of the area. Two years ago he was named as their Fire Chief. All across the country October has traditionally been Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Month, and an opportunity for the departments to show off their equipment and demonstrate how it is used. This year, because of the pandemic there have been restrictions on what they can do and still maintain social distancing and safety. It has left the crews scrambling to come up with alternate plans.

Chief Hapke is planning on visiting the schools in the fire district. In the past fire fighters have gone into the school for an assembly program. This year, because of the pandemic restrictions, their demonstrations and safety promotions will be held outside this year. If permitted, there will be “goody bags” for the students – the contents of which are still a secret, an opportunity to tour one or more fire trucks, and the emphasis will be on cooking safety.

Like so much of life, all of the plans are contingent upon state guidelines, and more will be announced later.

